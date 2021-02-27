KeyCorp Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $158.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $148.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,967 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

