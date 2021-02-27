KeyCorp Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $47.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RVLV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

RVLV stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,093,249.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,249.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $3,658,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,538 shares of company stock worth $18,130,286 in the last three months. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 357.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 959,839 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $22,934,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $22,140,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,041,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $8,560,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

