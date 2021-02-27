KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $20.50 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 49939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.