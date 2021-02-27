KeyCorp Weighs in on TopBuild Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $9.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.84. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist increased their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $190.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $224.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $2,174,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 201,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

