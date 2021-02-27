Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.90 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KIM. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.