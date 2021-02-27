Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Compass Point currently has $225.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.50.

Shares of KNSL opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.10.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $549,356.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,543 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,564.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 398,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,468,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after buying an additional 46,266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 160,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,082,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

