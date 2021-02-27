Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $21.46. Approximately 14,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 11,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KIGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.