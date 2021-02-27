Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%.

KL stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,738,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,773. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $57.69.

KL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

