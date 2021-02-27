Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.0621 on Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $37.22 million and $827,031.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,684,715 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

