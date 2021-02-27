Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €73.00 ($85.88) target price from stock analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 30.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBX. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.67 ($123.14).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €105.54 ($124.16) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €110.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.28. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.