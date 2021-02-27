Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Konica Minolta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Konica Minolta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of KNCAY opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.13. Konica Minolta has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

