Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RDSMY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke DSM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.