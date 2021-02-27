Kontoor Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,023 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 470% compared to the average volume of 530 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 162.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

