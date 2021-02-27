Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

KRNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kornit Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.44.

KRNT stock opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -707.06 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.48.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

