Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock.

Shares of KOS stock opened at GBX 217 ($2.84) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 479.70. The stock has a market cap of £879.84 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 193.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 137.50. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 291.50 ($3.81).

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.