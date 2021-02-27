Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $2.95 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2.75.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Renaissance Capital downgraded Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.89 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.53.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. Equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 74.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 416,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 178,256 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 62.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 525,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 201,850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 115.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 160,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 85,977 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 156,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 16.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,974,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 572,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.