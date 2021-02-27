Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Kraton worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kraton by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kraton by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Kraton by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraton alerts:

Shares of KRA opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.34. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kraton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.