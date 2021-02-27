KROTON EDUCACIO/S (OTCMKTS:KROTY) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of KROTON EDUCACIO/S (OTCMKTS:KROTY) dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 56,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 44,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

KROTON EDUCACIO/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KROTY)

Kroton Educacional SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and post-graduate courses; manages child, K-12, and high-school teaching activities; sells textbooks and learning aids; and licenses teaching and pedagogic products.

