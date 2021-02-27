KuCoin Token (KCS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $19.56 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for $4.84 or 0.00010200 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $387.43 million and approximately $19.56 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00054263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.19 or 0.00726005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00029500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00035763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00060071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00040872 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KCS is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

