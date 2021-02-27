KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KWS. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

KWS opened at €72.80 ($85.65) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €68.96. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €39.15 ($46.06) and a 12-month high of €77.00 ($90.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

