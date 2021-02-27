L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.95.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,374,000 after purchasing an additional 355,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.