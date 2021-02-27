L Brands (NYSE:LB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. L Brands also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.45 EPS.

Shares of LB stock traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $54.66. 5,249,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,913,403. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.95.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.