L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 936,335 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,976,000 after purchasing an additional 593,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Citigroup reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $181.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

