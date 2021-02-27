La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Purchases $10,470.20 in Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director James P. Hackett purchased 260 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.27 per share, with a total value of $10,470.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,940.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE LZB opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 57,373.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after buying an additional 463,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 539.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after buying an additional 814,871 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,508,000 after buying an additional 460,804 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LZB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

