Lance Torgerson Sells 23,262 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 23,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $450,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,137 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $138,886.02.

On Friday, February 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,910 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $135,159.60.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 18,120 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $355,514.40.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,190 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $95,703.60.

On Monday, February 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $89,839.75.

On Friday, February 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,940 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $84,078.80.

Civeo stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $20.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.