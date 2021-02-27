Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $163.74

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $163.74 and last traded at $162.81, with a volume of 174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.31.

Get Landstar System alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 132,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after acquiring an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.