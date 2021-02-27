Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.68. 762,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,345. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.53 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,220 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

