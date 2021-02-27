Lawrence E. Teel Sells 33,449 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WLK opened at $85.59 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.33.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.