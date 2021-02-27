Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. 15,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,151. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

