Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.16

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $2.34. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 490,766 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $126.63 million, a PE ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.77 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 43,254 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 126,563 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

