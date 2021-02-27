Leidos Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leidos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $88.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.45. Leidos has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Leidos by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Leidos by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,172 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Leidos by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,285,889,000 after purchasing an additional 974,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $1,198,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

