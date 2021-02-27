LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. LeMaitre Vascular updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.31 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.31 EPS.

Shares of LMAT stock traded up $4.94 on Friday, hitting $51.39. 308,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $54.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMAT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $728,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

