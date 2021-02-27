Lemonade (LMND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LMND opened at $125.79 on Friday. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.46.

In other Lemonade news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 56,650 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $3,685,082.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,597,827.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shai Wininger sold 906 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $90,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,919,253 shares in the company, valued at $390,044,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,822,887 shares of company stock worth $235,068,230 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lemonade stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade makes up approximately 58.3% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Lemonade as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

