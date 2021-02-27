Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target Raised to C$23.50 at CIBC

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

LNF opened at C$20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.42. Leon’s Furniture has a 52-week low of C$10.25 and a 52-week high of C$21.97.

In other news, Director Edward F. Leon sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$49,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,757,910. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total transaction of C$53,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,720.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,863 shares of company stock worth $143,468.

Leon's Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

