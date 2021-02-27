Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

LXP opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

