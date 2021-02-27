LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for LGI Homes in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

LGIH opened at $109.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.27. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $132.98.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.