Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.37. 38,670,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,696,396. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

