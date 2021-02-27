Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $145.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $162.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

