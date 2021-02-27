Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $5.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.51. 2,088,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,417. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.17 and its 200 day moving average is $148.78. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

