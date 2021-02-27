Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Down 16.5%

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) traded down 16.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.97. 2,362,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,298,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRPA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 129.7% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

