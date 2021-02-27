Liberty Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,744 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.21. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

