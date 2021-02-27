Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $159.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.