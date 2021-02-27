Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,035,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB opened at $156.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.39. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.