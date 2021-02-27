Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,334,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,316,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 295,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after acquiring an additional 945,668 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,956 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ TLT opened at $143.12 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.86.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.