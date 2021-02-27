Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 37,525 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,525 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

IEFA opened at $70.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

