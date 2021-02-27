Liberty Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $132.27 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $139.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.28.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

