Lido Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,962 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,962 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Regions Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 96,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.16.

NYSE RF opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $22.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

