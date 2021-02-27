Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

