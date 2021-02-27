Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,237,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,263 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 361.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 150,891 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,643,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 389,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 118,814 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 75,965 shares during the period.

GraniteShares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70.

