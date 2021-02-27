Lido Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $58.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

